These are a beluga whale's first moments after being born at an aquarium in Atlanta, in the US state of Georgia.
The calf weighed 78.9 kilograms and measured 1.64 metres long.
After a long labour, mother and calf are resting and bonding away from other beluga whales, according to Georgia Aquarium.
The typical gestation period for beluga whales is 15 to 16 months.
The aquarium is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
