Archaeological World Heritage site in Italy welcomes back visitors

The famous site of Paestum near Naples has is the first of Italy's architectural sites reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

In the 6th century BC it was the site of a Greek colony and it boasts three extremely well preserved Doric temples.

The park is recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site; it has traces of human occupation "dating back to prehistoric times".

"I came for the weekend,” says Maria, a teacher. "I took the opportunity to take my pupils on a virtual trip - my distance learning pupils. They were all connected, and I took them to Paestum. And they loved it."

The Vatican museum is also preparing to reopen for visitors from June 1 but advance booking will be obligatory. Ticket sales and souvenir revenues are a major source of income for the Holy See.