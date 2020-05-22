A Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying 99 passengers and eight crew has crashed in Karachi, according to officials.

There were conflicting reports from officials about casualties - with Karachi's mayor saying all passengers were killed, while two civil aviation officials told the Associated Press anonymously that two had survived.

The aircraft was arriving in the southern city from Lahore, in the country's northeast, when it crashed in the Model Colony neighbourhood, situated several kilometres from Jinnah International Airport.

Model Colony is poor area of the city, and is heavily congested.

People fled the area after the incident AP/AP

Eyewitness video captured at the scene of the crash shows plane debris scattered across the floor of the residential area.

An aircraft door lays on the ground, having hit and dented a nearby vehicle. Other vehicles are set on fire, while thick black smoke billows in the background.

Another video shows roofs of several buildings that have been ripped off, while people are seen trying to venture toward the wall of smoke.

One journalist said a close relative of hers had been on the flight and was believed to have survived. She offered no other details.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "shocked and saddened" by the news, adding that he was in contact with the airline's chief executive, who was en route to Karachi to meet the rescue teams.

He said an immediate investigation had been launched, and sent condolences to the families of those who had died.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan armed forces wrote on Twitter that a provision had been sent for "full assistance" to civil authorities working to rescue victims from the site.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

According to flight records published by Flightradar 24, the aircraft had aborted an earlier landing attempt at several hundred feet, before making another climb.

It then lost contact with air traffic control from 525 feet.

This is corroborated by witnesses, who say they watched the plane try to make several attempts at landing before it crashed.