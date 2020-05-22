Coronavirus live: U.S. unemployment surges to nearly 39 million

Key developments
- Italy records 156 new deaths from coronavirus; France records 83 deaths
- UK says around 17% of people in London may have coronavirus antibodies, due to preliminary results of a study
- UK government U-turns on decision to increase healthcare surcharge for foreign healthcare workers
- Global cases of COVID-19 pass five million
- Beijing threatens "retaliation" in case of US coronavirus sanctions
- Austria latest European nation to relaunch travel
- Greece fears 70% drop in tourists this year
- EasyJet resumes some flights from June 15