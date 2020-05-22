BREAKING NEWS
World

Coronavirus live: U.S. unemployment surges to nearly 39 million

By Orlando Crowcroft with AP
A woman walks past a store advertising sales at 70 percent off, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Cleveland.
Key developments

  • Italy records 156 new deaths from coronavirus; France records 83 deaths
  • UK says around 17% of people in London may have coronavirus antibodies, due to preliminary results of a study
  • UK government U-turns on decision to increase healthcare surcharge for foreign healthcare workers
  • Global cases of COVID-19 pass five million
  • Beijing threatens "retaliation" in case of US coronavirus sanctions
  • Austria latest European nation to relaunch travel
  • Greece fears 70% drop in tourists this year
  • EasyJet resumes some flights from June 15

