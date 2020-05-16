Spanish government asks Congress to approve third state of emergency

Spain has had its lowest death toll since mid-March, the government said on Saturday.

102 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the last recorded 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 27,563.

There are now wide variations in the severity of the outbreak in different regions.

In his usual briefing to the nation, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he would ask Congress to approve a third and final state of emergency.

But the public mood might no longer be in step with the government.

In the most affluent part of Madrid lockdown fatigue turned into protest on Friday night.