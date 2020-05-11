Rio de Janeiro's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up on Sunday with messages aimed at ending hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A food bank program and social services of the city launched the campaign under the hashtag #MesaSemFome (#TableWithoutHunger) that collects food and hygiene products as donations to be given to those who are socially vulnerable.
The program has had a growing demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the thousands of victims, many Brazilians are suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic.
Brazil has registered more than 156,000 cases and 11,123 deaths so far.
