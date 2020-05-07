Hurry up: Last chance to see a supermoon this year

Tonight, stargazers have their last chance to see a “supermoon” before the end of the year.

It's known as the "flower moon" and it’s expected to be at its largest late Thursday evening.

There have already been three super moons this year, and you won't get a chance to see one again until April 2021.

“The one that we’re going to see tonight isn’t actually the largest one this year, but it’s pretty close. The one that we saw last month was just fractionally bigger,” astronomer and author Tom Kerss told Euronews Tonight.

But the cultural significance of the moon has been huge in recent weeks, he said.

“Last month’s full moon set the date of Easter in the Christian calendar – and the new moon that followed kicked off the holy month of Ramadan in the Islamic lunar calendar.

“Tonight’s full moon, which is traditional for the full moon in May, signifies Vesak or Buddha Day, a large festival in the Buddhist world.

“Taken together, more than half the world’s population are actually making a lunar observance of cultural significance just in the past few weeks alone.”

Watch the full interview with astronomer Tom Kerss in the video player above.