This is a "supermoon".

It occurs when a full moon combines with its closest proximity to the Earth as a result of its elliptic orbit.

This results in the moon appearing larger than normal from Earth.

The brightest and the biggest moon of the year could be observed on Tuesday night, from both the northern and southern hemispheres.

Scroll down through the images to see how it appeared from the different parts of the world.

The pink supermoon rises over St. Louis. April's supermoon is the brightest and largest it will be for all of 2020. David Carson/AP Photo

A supermoon rises behind the artwork titled Seven Magic Mountains by artist Ugo Rondinone, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP Photo

The full moon is photographed during the phenomenon known as the pink supermoon, over the sky in San Salvador Yuri CORTEZ / AFP

A cyclist stops to watch the Supermoon come up in Sieversdorf, Germany. Patrick Pleul / dpa / AFP

The Supermoon comes up behind the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany. Axel Heimken / dpa / AFP

The waxing moon sets in the morning next to the pink neon angels sign, on the Dresden Zwinger in Dresden, Germany, Robert Michael/(c) dpa-Zentralbild via AP

The supermoon sets behind the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP) Paul Zinken/dpa via AP