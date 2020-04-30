Coronavirus latest - summary
- French GDP falls by 5.8%, in biggest drop since 1949
- 'Clear cut' evidence drug remdesivir shortens coronavirus recovery time
- South Korea records just four new cases, with no domestic cases on national holiday
- Trump will not extend social distancing guidelines even as US death toll passes 60,000
- UK COVID-19 death toll soars as government includes care home victims for first time
- 'Most EU states' want Brussels to suspend refunds for cancelled flights law
- Dentists post nude photos to highlight lack of personal protective equipment