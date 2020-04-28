BREAKING NEWS
Coronavirus: Swimmers and surfers return to Sydney's Bondi Beach after COVID-19 lockdown

One of Australia's best-known beaches has reopened to swimmers and surfers after a coronavirus lockdown.

But access to Sydney's Bondi Beach is regulated and no-one is allowed to linger after leaving the water.

The beach was closed more than a month ago after people defied social distancing regulations by congregating there.

It was reopened on Monday (April 27) despite Sydney having Australia's highest concentration of coronavirus cases.

