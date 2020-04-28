One of Australia's best-known beaches has reopened to swimmers and surfers after a coronavirus lockdown.
But access to Sydney's Bondi Beach is regulated and no-one is allowed to linger after leaving the water.
The beach was closed more than a month ago after people defied social distancing regulations by congregating there.
It was reopened on Monday (April 27) despite Sydney having Australia's highest concentration of coronavirus cases.
More No Comment
Protests over climate change continue in Berlin
Ramadan under lockdown: Aerial images show Mecca completely empty
Face masks put on Rio de Janeiro's statues in bid to stop COVID-19
Children's confinement dance growing in popularity in France
Mass influx of flamingos turn Navi Mumbai into a pink playground
Protests over climate change continue in Berlin
Ramadan under lockdown: Aerial images show Mecca completely empty
Face masks put on Rio de Janeiro's statues in bid to stop COVID-19
Children's confinement dance growing in popularity in France
Mass influx of flamingos turn Navi Mumbai into a pink playground
Russia's famous matryoshka dolls get a coronavirus makeover
Pittsburgh protesters push for an end to coronavirus confinement
Raging floodwaters become deadly in Democratic Republic of Congo
Tourism-reliant Cornwall faces hardship if lockdown lasts into summer
Saxony becomes first German state to make masks mandatory
Face masks distributed via vending machines in Taiwan
Advantage innovation! Tennis players take to roof for practice
Life under lockdown in a French nursing home
Coronavirus: Israel test booth allows staff-patient separation
Easter Mass: All churches in Moscow are closed to the public