The look of life after lockdown in Germany is beginning to take shape.
Saxony, a state in eastern Germany, has become the first in the country to make the wearing of masks compulsory in public.
It is part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Bavaria is set to follow Saxony and plans to make some form of face covering compulsory in shops and on public transport from next week.
The northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will make masks mandatory on public transport next week.
Germany has 145,743 infections of the new virus, with 4,642 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
