Why COVID-19 is putting the rescue of Notre Dame at risk

The rescue of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was almost destroyed in a fire one year ago, is at risk due to the coronavirus lockdown in France.

Work to remove 40,000 bars of scaffolding, which had been put up prior to the fire for a renovation project, has been halted as part of the confinement measures that began on March 17 to contain the spread of the virus.

The cathedral risks becoming another victim of COVID-19, as the scaffolding, some of which was melted in the fire, needs to be removed to avoid further damage to the building.

The fire gutted the interior and toppled the cathedral's iconic spire on 15 April last year. More than a billion euros were pledged for its reconstruction, with French president Emmanuel Macron setting a target of reopening its doors in time for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

But with plans to remove the scaffolding bars in a precision operation halted by the virus, the building is at risk of further damage.

"As long as we have this scaffolding around, there's still sort of a 50% chance that more damage can be brought to the cathedral," said Notre Dame chaplain Brice de Malherbe, who was evacuated by police from his home next to the cathedral as flames engulfed its roof.

But there was no Easter ceremony and no plans to mark a year since the devastating inferno.

Setbacks have delayed progress, from the discovery of toxic dust from the melted lead roof and spire to the coronavirus lockdown.

Once the scaffolding is down, stones must be analyzed to see which need replaced, logs and debris cleared from the vaults then an umbrella structure mounted to protect the site, according to Malherbe.