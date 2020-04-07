Coronavirus: World leaders wish Boris Johnson a 'speedy recovery'

World leaders and political figures at home in the UK have been sending warm wishes to Boris Johnson after he was admitted to intensive care when his coronavirus condition worsened.

The British prime minister had already spent Sunday night in hospital and was moved to the unit at St Thomas' Hospital in London on medical advice 24 hours later.

Johnson has been temporarily replaced at the head of government by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

The French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted to wish the prime minister "a speedy recovery at this testing time".

Similar words were used by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

US President Donald Trump said he wanted to express his nation's well wishes, describing Boris Johnson as a personal friend and a "strong man". He added that he had asked two medical companies to contact London to see if the United States could help.

There were also warm wishes via Twitter from senior EU leaders. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said her thoughts were with Johnson and his family, and there were similar messages from EU Council President Charles Michel and the chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who contracted coronavirus himself last month.

Prime ministers Justin Trudeau of Canada, Narendra Modi of India and Australia's Scott Morrison added their voices.

At home in the UK, newly-elected Labour opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister's admission to intensive care was "terribly sad news", while Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "sending him every good wish".

There were also messages of support from Boris Johnson's predecessors as Conservative prime ministers. David Cameron tweeted to say "get well soon" and said Johnson was "in great hands" (in the British national health service). Theresa May said her thoughts and prayers were with Johnson and his family.

"This horrific virus does not discriminate. Anyone can get it. Anyone can spread it. Please 'stay home save lives'," she added.