Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests on the advice of his doctor after being diagnosed with coronavirus ten days ago.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement provided to Euronews.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The prime minister posted a video on March 27th stating that he had tested positive for the virus and was experiencing "mild symptoms".

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said in late March.

Johnson's pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds said on Twitter over the weekend that she had spent a week in bed with the symptoms of coronavirus but that she was feeling better.

Health minister Matt Hancock also tested positive for the virus and has since recovered from the illness and is back at work. England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty is self-isolating after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms as well.

For most people this coronavirus causes mild to moderate illness but some people, especially those who are elderly or who have underlying conditions, can develop more severe disease and require hospitalisation.

More than 47,000 people in the UK have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 5,000 people have died.

In a rare address to the British public on Sunday, the Queen recognised the challenge of the unfolding coronavirus pandemic and urged people to stay strong.