This year's COP26 UN Climate change conference, which was due to take place in Glasgow in November, has been postponed due to COVID-19.

It's the latest of a series of major events to be cancelled or put off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken by organisers from the United Nations, jointly with the UK hosts and Italian partners -- according to a statement published on the UK government website.

It says that in the light of the global impact of the virus, an "ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible".

"COVID-19 is the most urgent threat facing humanity today, but we cannot forget that climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity over the long term," said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa.

"We continue to support and to urge nations to significantly boost climate ambition in line with the Paris Agreement."

A later conference in Glasgow is expected to be rescheduled for 2021.