Andriana is one of 1.5 billion children around the world whose school was closed as part of efforts to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

Her time is being spent wisely though, as she's watching the Greek state broadcaster ERT’s new educational TV programmes for primary school children.

The Greek government is hoping this move will help parents with the challenge of homeschooling. Now any child with a television can get access to his or her basic educational needs.

With Greek language lessons, natural sciences, mathematics, history, and further subjects to be unveiled, it covers what children temporarily out of school might need.

“With the cooperation of ERT, educational television programmes have begun and they will be broadcast every day from 10 am. They are mainly designed for primary school children,” Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas explained.

Secondary school pupils have already started live remote learning and most senior high pupils have been attending online classes with their teachers in preparation for university entrance exams in May.

The Greek government's next move is to get the primary school programme online for remote learning. This has already been done for senior high school pupils, who were prioritised due to upcoming exams.

Lessons over the telephone is also another option being offered, to ensure students without reliable access to the internet don’t fall behind.

There are now more than 1.5 billion children — or 87 per cent of the world’s student population — whose schools have closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the UN’s education and culture agency, UNESCO. It has launched a Global Covid-19 Education Coalition to boost efforts to keep kids learning across the world.