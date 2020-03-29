Grammy award-winning Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki dies at 86

Celebrated Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki has died at the age of 86 after "a long and serious illness," Poland's Ministry of Culture announced on Sunday.

The Ministry described Penderecki as "one of the greatest Polish musicians" with Minister Piotr Glindski lamenting "a great and irreparable loss".

Born in 1933 in Debica, southern Poland, Penderecki started studying the violin after the end of the Second World War and entered the Academy of Music in Krakow at 18.

He gained international recognition in 1961 when he won the Prize of the UNESCO International Tribune of Composers for "Threnoby to the Victims of Hiroshima", a musical ode dedicated to the victims of the first-ever atomic bombing.