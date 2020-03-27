Five James Bond guns worth over €110,000 stolen in London

Five "irreplaceable" deactivated guns used in James Bond movies believed to be worth more than £100,000 (€111,700) have been stolen in London, British police revealed on Friday.

Police were called to a property in Enfield, north London, on March 23 following a report of a burglary in progress.

A trio, described as white males with Eastern European accents, are suspected of fleeing the scene with five deactivated firearms used by 007.

Their loot includes a Walther PPK handgun and a Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum, both wielded by Roger Moore in "A View to a Kill" (1985) and "Live and Let Die" (1973) respectively.

A Beretta 'Cheetah' auto pistol, a Beretta 'Tomcat' pistol and a Llama 22 cal., all seen in the 2002 movie "Die Another Day" featuring Pierce Brosnan were also stolen.

"The firearms stolen are very distinctive and bespoke to particular James Bond movies. They will almost be recognised by the public and to anyone offered them for sale," Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said in a statement.

"Many of these items are irreplaceable. For example, the Magnum is the only one in the world ever made in which the whole gun is finished in chrome.

"The owner is very upset that his address has been violated and he truly hopes to be reunited with these highly collectable items," he added.