Disinfection of Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet district

On Friday, Turkey recorded five more deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the overall total to nine.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged people not to go out for "non-essential reasons".
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the number of cases has reached 670 out of 3,656 patients tested positive over the last 24 hours. There were only 311 the day before.
In a voice message published on his official Twitter account, Erdogan urged Turks to follow hygiene rules and implement social distancing, while urging the faithful to pray at home.
