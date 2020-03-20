'Please stop all crime': Polish police plea amid COVID-19 workload

"Please stop all criminal activities until further notice."

They were the light-hearted words of Polish police as they admitted COVID-19 had significantly added to their workload.

In a viral tweet, they said the new coronavirus had "caused panic and imposed [them with] many new tasks".

After asking criminals to take a break, they added: "We will appreciate the expected cooperation related to refraining from committing crimes".

The message has received more than 10,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.

On a more serious note, Polish authorities have been clamping down on any individuals who have been facilitating fake news on social media, looking to extort money during the pandemic.

Warnings have also been issued across the country for potential criminals who might be dressed in overalls, offering to disinfect properties before stealing items.

On Friday, the Polish Health Ministry confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 after laboratory tests.

The country has so far reported 411 total cases of coronavirus and 5 deaths.