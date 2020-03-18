One rail worker is dead and another seriously injured after being hit by a train near Strasbourg, eastern France.

They were struck by a local train travelling between Nancy to Strasbourg, a spokesperson for French rail operator SNCF told AFP news agency, at around 9.30 am CET on Tuesday. Another work suffered minor injuries.

France's transport minister, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, sent his condolences ''to the loved ones and the colleagues'' of the deceased agent and ''thoughts to the two injured agents'' on Twitter.

The cause of the incident is unknown, police and authorities said.

It is not believed that any of the passengers aboard were injured, SNCF added.

The train that crashed has been "immobilised" and the other local trains in the area remain in circulation, the SNCF said.

Earlier this month, a train driver was seriously injured in a high-speed train crash in Ingenheim, Alsace, eastern France.