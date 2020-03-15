Italians sing, clap, vow to remain united on virus

Stuck at home due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Italians took to their windows and balconies on Saturday to lift spirits - armed with pots, pans and singing voices.
The words of the popular Italian song "Azzurro", by Italian folk singer Adriano Celentano, resonated across the country and in the streets left deserted by one of the worst crises the country has ever faced in its modern history.
While some simply banged kitchen utensils, others painted posters reading "Everything will be fine", and hung them up on their windows, terraces and balconies.
This came as new coronavirus cases jumped by 2,795 over 24 hours and virus-related deaths by 175, bringing the total number of infections to 21,157 and death toll to 1,441.
Italy is the epicentre of the virus outbreak in Europe.
The Italian government has ordered an unprecedented lockdown, directing businesses to close and restricting people's movement.
Mayors of many Italian cities, including Rome and Milan, decided on Saturday to close public playgrounds and parks, too.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
More No Comment
Spanish take to their balconies to applaud medical staff
Russians amuse in creative home-made sledge riding
Paratrooper supports Italy with skydive in Rome
Czech Republic tests nanotechnology for disinfecting public transport
Disinfection work in Seoul after an increase in COVID-19 cases
Watch: Drone footage shows empty streets of COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan
Japan remembers victims of devastating earthquake and tsunami
Coronavirus panic leaves supermarket looking like 'end of the world'
Museums closed by the Italian government in anti-virus measures
Hundreds of thousands protest violence against women in Chile
Women defy conservative regimes in rights marches across the world
Chocolate coronavirus by French baker provokes smiles
Femen protest in Paris on Women's Day
Images of empty space surrounding the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque