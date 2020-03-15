Germany: Bavaria's municipal elections go ahead despite coronavirus concerns

Germany's southern state of Bavaria has gone ahead with municipal elections on Sunday, even as officials imposed a drastic nationwide shutdown to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

The state is the second most-affected region in Germany.

Local officials said more people filed postal ballots than five years earlier, and election workers used precautions such as protective gloves.

The authorities said voters were allowed to bring their own pens.

The local elections are seen as a test for Bavarian parties.

In the 2018 state elections, the Christian Social Union, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian sister party, saw its worst election result since 1950.