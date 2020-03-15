France: Voters take to the polls amid coronavirus fears

Voters in France are taking to the polls on today despite fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

The country decided to press ahead with nationwide municipal elections but has ordered special measures to keep people at a safe distance and to sanitize surfaces.

One polling station in Paris had several sanitising dispensers on tables and voters were cleaning their hands as they entered.

Sunday saw the start of new measures introduced by the French government which has seen all restaurants, cafes, theatres and non-essential shops close.

French authorities had already shut down all schools, banned gatherings of more than 100 people and advised people to limit their social life, but Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said these measures had not been strictly adhered to.

"We have seen too many people in cafes, in restaurants," he explained, and stressed that "for a few weeks, this is not what we should be doing".

Paris has also followed other cities in shutting major tourist attractions including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.

The prime minister went on to express confidence "in the ability of French people to understand the gravity of the moment and to adopt all together civic, responsible and united behaviour that will allow us to overcome this crisis".

We have seen too many people in cafes, in restaurants I would normally rejoice, because it is the France that we all love. But for a few weeks, this is not what we should be doing." Edouard Philippe French Prime Minister

France has recorded at least 3,600 virus cases.

It has banned all gatherings of more than 100 people, ordered all schools to close and has asked companies to allow workers to stay home.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.