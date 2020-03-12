The Czech Republic is testing nanotechnology in Prague in an effort to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Workers have been spraying the inside of three trams and two buses with different types of disinfectant nano-polymers.

After two weeks, officials will judge which one works best and then disinfect all public transportation vehicles and subway stations in the city.

Officials say conventional disinfectants only work for a limited time, but they believe the nano-polymers could be effective for up to 21 days. The Czech Republic has more than 60 confirmed cases of the virus.