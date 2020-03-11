Japan remembers victims of devastating earthquake and tsunami

Japan has been remembering the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck off its north-east coast nine years ago today (March 11).
It killed around 18,000 people dead.
One of the commemoration events saw hundreds of people gather in a Tokyo park to observe a minute's silence for the victims.
Many came only to offer flowers at the memorial altar amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus infections.
The government had asked event organisers nationwide to avoid large gatherings.
