Watch: Migrant boat targeted in sea between Turkey and Greece

This is the moment a Greek coastguard vessel appears to sail very close to a boat of migrants.

Ankara says the dinghy was sailing off Turkey’s western Aegean Sea coast, just across from the Greek islands.

The footage shows a vessel — with Hellenic Coast Guard markings — sail across the bow of the migrant boat, unsettling it in the water.

Then a separate unidentified motorboat approaches and a man aboard appears to strike out at the migrant boat or someone inside.

It comes after Turkey said last week that it could no longer prevent migrants on its territory from heading to Europe.

That saw thousands of migrants head for the Greek-Turkey border, but they have been prevented from crossing.

Other migrants have instead headed taken to boats in an attempt to reach Greece via islands such as Lesbos.