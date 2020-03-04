Climate activist Greta Thunberg will meet with European Union officials in Brussels on Wednesday as the bloc unveils its 'Green Deal' European climate law.

"Today I'm addressing the European Commission and the European Parliament in Brussels", the founder of the Fridays for Future movement announced.

The EU Green Deal law will set targets to make the EU carbon neutral by 2050.

"This means achieving net zero emissions for EU countries as a whole, mainly by cutting emissions, investing in green technologies and protecting the natural environment", according to the European Commission.

Greta Thunberg will meet with European Parliament's Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety and EU President David Sassoli at 12.30 CET, according to the EU Parliament's daily agenda.