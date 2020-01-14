The European Union will today unveil its financial plan for moving to a green economy, with the aim of making Europe the first climate-neutral continent.

The Commission is to set out how it will pay for a transition to an economy in which there is a balance between the amount of carbon emitted and the amount absorbed.

As part of this aim, it will also be outlining how it will support regions that rely heavily on coal to make the transition without putting an unfair burden on their economies.

The EU’s Green Deal is targeting a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, green growth, and carbon neutrality by 2050, as set out by the Paris Agreement in 2016.

It also includes targets for biodiversity and the protection of wildlife.

Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen made fighting climate change her number one priority when she took office in December 2019, calling the deal “Europe’s man on the moon moment”.

While the Green Deal is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality in the European Union by 2050, the EU also recently increased its emissions reductions target for 2030 to between 50% and 55% compared with 1990 levels.

In total, Von der Leyen has pledged €1 trillion of investment over the next decade as part of her programme.

Just Transition Fund

One EU member state, Poland, has so far refused to agree to the current timetable, due to its economy’s reliance on coal. Poland currently produces around 80% of its power from coal.

Von der Leyen has said the transition should “leave no one behind”, and in order to help persuade countries like Poland to get on board with the EU’s climate goals, a Just Transition Fund will be proposed.

It is expected to include up to €100 billion to help these regions to transition away from fossil fuels without damaging their economies, with money coming from the EU’s budget, and other public and private sources.

Timeline

This afternoon the European Commission will set out the European Green Deal Investment Plan and the Just Transition Mechanism.

On Wednesday MEPs will have their say on the Green Deal, voting on a resolution.

The EU aims to have the Green Deal enshrined in law with the first European ‘Climate Law’ by March this year, which it says will set out the conditions for transition, provide predictability for investors, and ensure the transition to carbon neutrality is irreversible.

At the Paris summit in 2016 world leaders agreed to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), ideally no more than 1.5 C (2.7 F) by the end of the century.

Scientists say countries will miss both of those goals by a wide margin unless drastic steps are taken to begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions next year.