COVID-19: IOC 'fully committed' to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

IOC President Thomas Bach has given an update on COVID-19 and the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Watch the news conference in the video player above.

The International Olympic Committee remains "fully committed" to this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday.

The IOC would continue its regular consultations over developments concerning the coronavirus outbreak, Bach told a brief news conference in Lausanne, Switzerland.

He encouraged athletes to continue their preparations for the Olympic Games "with great confidence and full steam".

The comments follow speculation that the games may have to be postponed because of the spread of COVID-19. Japan's Olympic minister had suggested the games may have to be held later in the year.

The IOC published a statement reaffirming its "full commitment" to the success of this year's Olympic Games, which are scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, between July 24 and August 9.