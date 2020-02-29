UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner expecting baby

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby, the couple announced on Saturday.

They also said they will marry later in the year.

They became the first unmarried couple officially to live together in Downing Street when he became prime minister last July. Johnson is 24 years older than Symonds.

Chris Jackson/Pool via AP

He's been married twice before. In 2018 he split from his second wife Marina Wheeler, with whom he had four children.

He has another child from an extra-marital affair with a painter and unconfirmed reports suggest he may have had one more child.

Asked by LBC radio during the election campaign last December to confirm how many children he has Johnson refused.

The announcement comes amid speculation over why Johnson has been largely absent from the public eye in recent weeks, despite floods hitting large parts of the country.