BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

USA

To fight coronavirus, France urges no more greetings with kisses

Comments
NBC News Logo
By Nicole Acevedo and The Associated Press with NBC News World News
Image: France
A couple kiss in front of the Eiffel tower during the New Year's celebrations in Paris, on Jan. 1, 2020.   -  
Copyright
Martin Bureau
Text size Aa Aa

France announced Saturday that it is banning gatherings of more than 5,000 people in confined spaces and recommending that people stop greeting each other with kisses.

The announcement comes as the French government ramps up its efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus after the country reported 16 new cases.

A half-marathon in Paris that was scheduled for Sunday as well as an annual agricultural fair have been canceled. Municipal elections scheduled for March 15 are expected to take place as planned.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran had previously recommended people avoid shaking hands to slow the spread of the virus. But now, he said he is also recommending people to also cut back on "la bise," the custom in France and some others parts of Europe of giving greetings with kisses, or air kisses, on the cheeks.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 73, including 59 hospitalized patients, 12 recovered patients and two deaths. No new deaths have been reported as of Saturday afternoon, said Verán.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.