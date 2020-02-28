Protesters denounce Polanski outside France's César ceremony

Some hundreds of demonstrators, mostly women, protested outside the French César awards over director Roman Polanski's twelve nominations for film J'accuse.

Two protesters were arrested for "for contempt and rebellion", a police source confirmed to AFP.

Less than two hours before the start of the ceremony, demonstrators with smoke bombs tried to approach the concert hall shouting "lock-up Polanski".

Protesters who tried to break down barriers were pushed back by the police.

The demonstrators launched slogans against the filmmaker like "Polanski rapist, guilty cinema, and public accomplice". There were other posters that read: "Victims of Polanski, we believe you" or "Down with the patriarchy".

Roman Polanski and the film's team, including actor Jean Dujardin who plays the main role, decided not to attend the César ceremony.

French culture minister Franck Riester said on France Info that a César for best director for Polanksi would be "a bad symbol" in terms of the awareness "we must all have in the fight against sexual and sexist violence".

Roman Polanski is the subject of several rape charges and is still being prosecuted by the American justice system for illegal sexual relations with a minor in 1977.