Huge plumes of smoke could be seen rising above Paris due to a fire near the Gare de Lyon train station.

The Paris police prefecture said there was "unacceptable" violence being carried out on the margins of a concert in Bercy, near the train station.

A Congolese rapper, Fally Ipupa, is meant to perform at 8 pm CET at the AccorHotels Arena in Bercy.

Photos on social media showed thick black smoke rising from near the train station, which police said the public should avoid.