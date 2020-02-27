In an exclusive interview with Euronews, Kosovo's new Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, warns European Union officials that they should respect the independence of his country.

Kurti says EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell - who's native Spain doesn't recognise Kosovo - should respresent the EU and not his previous national positions.

"Perhaps he [Borrell] should give new thinking to the entire problem of the Western Balkans for the sake of a European solution. Whoever denies this reality or tries to bring any kind of solution without accepting this State and the will of the people here is going to do more harm to herself or himself."

Kurti took power in Kosovo at the beginning of February after more than two decades in opposition. One of his main tasks as premier is to negotiate with Serbia to resolve the standoff between the two nations. But the PM is not engaging with the idea of exchanging parts of territory.

"Kosovo cannot engage in any kind of so-called land swap or territorial exchange project. All those projects in the past failed and they will fail in the future as well...Territorial solutions are a recipe for new conflicts, not for the peace we need."

The EU is now trying to resume a dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade with the hope of normalising the relationship since Kosovo declared independence in 2008.