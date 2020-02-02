Kosovo's two biggest parties reached a coalition agreement on Sunday, ending four months of political deadlock.

The left-wing Vetëvendosje (VV) and the centre-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) came out on top in October's parliamentary elections.

"Now we have an agreement. We will rule together," VV leader and prime-minister designate Albin Kurti said in a Facebook post.

VV and LDK respectively won 29 and 28 seats of the 120 up for grabs in October and they will govern with smaller formations in order to obtain the required majority of 61 MPs.

The snap election in October was held after the summer resignation of the then Prime Minister, Ramush Haradinaj, which happened after he was summoned by the war crimes prosecutor in the Hague.

The LDK's decision-making committee already approved the deal in a vote on Sunday afternoon, with the VV's own committee expected to do so later in the day.

The new coalition government will be submitted to parliamentary approval on Monday.

The deal was announced a day before the expiry of a two-week deadline imposed by President Hashim Thaci and following high-profile visits to the country from the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and the US Special Envoy to Serbia and Kosovo, Ambassador Richard Grenell.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade doesn't recognise it. The new government is expected to resume talks with Serbia to finalise border changes between the two countries.