Coronavirus updates: U.S. soldier in South Korea tests positive as global toll rises

• U.S. soldier in South Korea tests positive for COVID-19 as death toll in country reaches 12• More than 2,700 coronavirus deaths in China• Jamaica bars cruise ship after crew member placed in isolationJamaica bars cruise ship after crew member shows symptoms A cruise ship with more than 6,000 on board has been denied access to the port of Ocho Rios after a crew member displayed symptoms of the virus, Jamaica's health ministry saidin a statement issued late Tuesday. "The crew member had a cough, fever and associated muscle pains with a travel history to a country of interest relating to the COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.The crew member was placed in isolation after inspection by health officials. Following Jamaica's announcement, officials in the Cayman Islands, where the ship is due to go next, announced they had barred the vessel from docking there. — _Anthony Cusumano and Yuliya Talmazan_More than 2,700 coronavirus deaths in ChinaHealth officials in China said there were more than 2,700 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in mainland China as of Tuesday. That's up from 2663 deaths the day before.Officials with the country's National Health Commission recorded 406 new confirmed cases and 52 new deaths. There were more than 78,000 confirmed cases across mainland China, they said. — _Salina Lee and Yuliya Talmazan_U.S. soldier in South Korea tests positive A U.S. service member stationed in South Korea has tested positive for for COVID-19, United States Forces Korea said in a statement Tuesday.The 23-year-old soldier stationed at Camp Carroll, which is 135 miles southeast of Seoul, is the first U.S. service member to test positive for the virus. He is in self quarantine at his off-base residence, the military said.

An ambulance drives through the main gate of US Army Camp Carroll in Chilgok, north of Daegu, on Wednesday. Jung Yeon-je

U.S. Forces Korea said military health officials were tracing the soldier's contacts to see who else had been exposed to the virus.South Korea has seen a rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since last week, with a total of 1,261 cases and 12 deaths reported Wednesday. — Phil Helsel and Ed Flanagan