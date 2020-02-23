BREAKING NEWS
England power past Ireland in the Six Nations

England dominated its Six Nations fixture against Ireland at Twickenham and ruthlessly ended Irish dreams of a Grand Slam.

The powerful performance by the English side meant it could have all been over at half time, when they held a commanding 17-0 lead at half time, and Ireland never seriously threatened a comeback.

Ireland's failure to get going was evident by how it spent only 31 seconds in the England 22.

It was a ruthless end to Ireland's hopes of a Six Nations Grand Slam although both sides are still in the title race - the final score, 24-12.

Earlier in the weekend Scotland defeated Italy 17-0, while France narrowly overcame defending champions Wales in Cardiff 27-23 to retain the top spot.

They next travel to Scotland on March 8, a day after title rivals Ireland face Italy and England try to claim the triple crown against Wales.

