At least eight people died in Turkey after an earthquake struck western Iran, Turkish officials confirmed.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced that at least four adults and three children died in the Van, a city located near the country's border with Iran.

The 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck on Sunday morning and an estimated 8.2 million inhabitants were in the felt area, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Some Turkish citizens were trapped under damaged buildings, officials said.

At least one person in Iran is in a critical condition, Iran's national state-run media said. Several aftershocks could be felt in the country.

This story is being updated.