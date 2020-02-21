BREAKING NEWS
Bloomberg says he'll release three women from nondisclosure agreements

By Dareh Gregorian with NBC News Politics
Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Holds Campaign Rally In Nashville
Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks during a campaign rally on Feb. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.   -  
Brett Carlsen Getty Images file
Mike Bloomberg said Friday his company would release from nondisclosure agreements three women who complained about inappropriate comments they said he made, two days after he was pressed to do so by Elizabeth Warren during the Democratic debate.

"Bloomberg LP has identified 3 NDAs signed over the past 30 years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made. If any of them want to be released from their NDAs, they should contact the company and they'll be given a release," Bloomberg tweeted Friday.

Warren sharply criticized Bloomberg for the use of nondisclosure agreements and his treatment of women that had been reported in the press during Wednesday's debate in Las Vegas, repeatedly asking how many such agreements existed.

"None of them accuse me of doing anything, other than maybe they didn't like a joke I told," Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, said.

He said he wouldn't release them from the agreements because they'd been signed consensually.

"They signed those agreements, and we'll live with it," Bloomberg said Wednesday.

Warren continued to attack Bloomberg over the issue after the debate.

"So I used to teach contract law," the former law professor said during a CNN town hall Thursday night, "And I thought I would make this easy. I wrote up a release and covenant not to sue. And all that mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it. I'll text it. Sign it, and then the women and men will be free to speak and tell their own stories."

