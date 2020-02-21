Bloomberg campaign accuses Bernie Sanders camp of inciting vandalism on their offices

Mike Bloomberg's campaign suggested rhetoric from rival Bernie Sanders' camp motivated the vandalization of several of their field offices that included multiple attacks referring to his deep pockets.

"We don't know who is responsible for this vandalism, but we do know it echoes language from the Sanders campaign and its supporters," Bloomberg campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, said in a press release on Friday.

The campaign said a Bloomberg field office in Knoxville, Tennessee, was vandalized Thursday night with orange spray paint that appears to say "resist" and "f--- Bloomberg," according to a photo they released.

"We call on Bernie Sanders to immediately condemn these attacks and for his campaign to end the Trump-like rhetoric that is clearly encouraging his supporters to engage in behavior that has no place in our politics," Sheekey added.

The Sanders campaign declined to comment.

An image released by the Bloomberg campaign of a Flint, Michigan office that they said was defaced on Feb. 16, 2020. Courtesy of Bloomberg campaign

Sanders has recently come under fire after a powerful union in Nevada said they were harassed by Sanders supporters for campaigning against him. He disowned those supporters in Wednesday's debate, saying the vast majority of movement was made up of good people.

The Bloomberg campaign listed five incidents of vandalization they said mirrored Sanders' campaign rhetoric. Bloomberg's Toledo, Ohio, office was "vandalized" on February 13th, they said linking to a Toledo newspaper The Blade report that showed pink banners that said 'oligarch' and other things affixed to the office's exterior.

A day later in Youngstown, Ohio, caution tape and signs saying "oligarchy" and "stop and frisk" were put up outside the office, according to NBC affiliate WFMJ. In Ann Arbor, Michigan, the words "corporate pig" was spray-painted on office windows, the campaign said. The campaign's Flint, Michigan office was defaced with a sign saying "eat the rich" too, earlier this week."

Sanders and his allies have repeatedly called Bloomberg an oligarch, though "corporate pig" and "eat the rich" are not phrases found in Sanders' speeches.