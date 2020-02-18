Brussels should speak to Moldova directly rather rely on inaccurate information from European ambassadors in Chisinau.

That was the claim of Moldova's pro-Russian president Igor Dodon as he accused the ambassadors of blocking negotiations with the EU.

Ex-Soviet state Moldova signed a political and trade agreement with the EU in 2014 and has been in discussions over implementing reforms.

But the collapse of its pro-EU government in November — and its replacement being led by Dodon's former advisor — has thrown this path into doubt.

Dodon — elected in 2016 — says the government is just as committed to the European Union's Association Agreement, signed in 2014, as its pro-Brussels predecessor.

But, he added, EU ambassadors had prioritised links with opposition figures over the current administration.

"We have to recognise that in the current phase some of the European partners, some EU ambassadors to Chisinau, don’t want to cooperate with our new government," Dodon told Euronews.

"Maybe they have emotions or maybe they were too close to the former government and now they have reservations about having a dynamic dialogue with the new government."

Speaking directly to the newly-elected European Commission, he said: "You should know that in Moldova the new government is focused on reforms and on implementing the association agreement. And many of the information you receive from certain representatives there are not real.

"We propose that you document yourself from the primary source. We propose that you conduct a dialogue with the president and the prime minister of the country. [...] We are open to dialogue, we are ready to have meetings at the highest level, but this openness has to be reciprocal."

Dodon also said European ambassadors had prioritised links with opposition figures over the current administration.

He did not name the ambassadors or the nations they represent.

Euronews has reached out to the European Commission for comment but it had not responded by the time this article was published.

You can watch a video of the interview with Igor Dodon in the video player, above.