Intense images of clashes between police and protesters in Lebanon, severe weather causing travel chaos in Europe and the ordeal of quarantined cruise ship passengers are among the events in our selection of the best pictures from this week's news.
Lebanon anti-government resistance
Lebanon's new government has won a vote of confidence in parliament based in part on its plan to tackle the country's crippling economic and financial crisis. It came as security forces used tear gas to try and disperse thousands of protesters near the parliament building Beirut earlier on Tuesday.
Europe's weather troubles
Trains, planes and ferries were cancelled and weather warnings issued across northern Europe as storm 'Ciara' hit the region, causing floods, particularly in Britain and northern France.
Syrian displaced struggle
As fighting continues in the last rebel-held stronghold in northwest Syria, many civilians have been forced to flee and face a harsh life in makeshift camps covered in snow. More than 140,000 Syrians have been displaced in the last three days alone by continued violence in the country's northwest. The total number of the displaced by the ongoing offensive reached over 800,000.
Anti-Trump protests in the West Bank
Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli security forces in the West Bank on Tuesday. It followed a demonstration against U.S President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.
Valentine vs Quarantine
The COVID-19 coronavirus has had an impact on some popular Valentine's Day merchandise.
Libyan migration
90 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast by a Spanish NGO Maydayterraneo.
Diamond Princess coronavirus ordeal
Eleven passengers were allowed off the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess on Friday, according to Japan's Health Ministry, in an effort to prioritize passengers who may be at high risk from the virus. Over 200 passengers of the ship tested positive for COVID-19 so far.
Brazil floods
A torrential downpour flooded Sao Paulo in Brazil, causing its main river to overflow its banks.
Friday climate protests
'The Earth is my Valentine': schoolchildren protested against climate change on Friday at Parliament Square in London.