From Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the first football World Cup in the Middle East and Iran's anti-government protests to the Tour de France, there has been no shortage of news events this year to keep the world's photographers busy.

Here is our selection of the best pictures taken in 2022.

Vehicles rest on a bridge in Pittsburgh following its collapse. A human chain was formed to help rescue people from a dangling bus. January 28 Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

Ukrainians huddle under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. March 5, 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

A woman shouting anti-government slogans holds an umbrella surrounded by clouds of smoke during a demonstration in Buenos Aires, Argentina. March 10, 2022 Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo

Ukrainian emergency workers and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by an airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine. March 9, 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo

Mahtab, an 8-year-old student, poses for a photo in her classroom at the Abdul Rahim Shaheed School in Kabul, Afghanistan, days after a bombing attack at the school. April 23 Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo

Jennica Secuya swims in her mermaid suit during 'a mermaiding class' in Mabini, Batangas province, Philippines. May 22 Aaron Favila/AP Photo

Protesters, upset with the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, gather on the Idaho Capitol steps, after marching through downtown Boise, Idaho. June 24 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman

Turquoise water is seen in a large melt hole on the top of an iceberg in the Disko bay, Ilulissat, western Greenland. June 29 Odd Andersen/AFP

Spectators watch from a car as the pack passes during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Nyborg, Denmark. July 2, 2022 Daniel Cole/AP Photo

Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, California, USA. July 23 Noah Berger/AP Photo

The following image may be disturbing to some viewers Euronews

Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for 4-year-old Liza, who was killed by a Russian attack along with 22 others, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. July 17 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

A 9-year-old girl works in a brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. August 20 Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo

Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, is protesting in Istanbul after an Iranian woman died following her arrest by the Iran's morality police in Tehran September 21. Yasin Akgul/AFP

Roger Federer sheds a tear after playing his final match, a doubles with Spain's Rafael Nadal. London, the UK. September 24 Glyn Kirk/AFP

The empty graves are photographed following the exhumation of bodies after Russia's occupation in Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. September 25. Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

"Jove de Tarragona" team attempts to form a "human tower" during the 28th edition of the 'castells' competition in Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain. October 2 Josep Lago/AFP

A teacher dries out books in the yard of a school that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, in the province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. October 5 Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo

Elephant keeper Kiapi Lakupanai plays with two calves at Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy, Samburu, Kenya. October 12 Luis Tato/AFP

A supporter of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a flag with da Silva's face after the results of the presidential run-off election were announced, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. October 30. Matias Delacroix/AP Photo

Ukrainian family members reunite for the first time since Russian troops withdraw from the Kherson region in the village of Tsentralne, southern Ukraine. November 13 Bernat Armangue/AP Photo