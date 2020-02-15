Storm Dennis menaces UK with another wild weekend of weather

Enormous waves churned across the North Atlantic on Saturday as Britain braced for a second straight weekend of wild winter weather and flooding that's already seen the army deployed to help out residents in northern England.

Hurricane-force winds up to 80 knots (148 kph) and monster waves that could reach more than 30 metres high were roaring across North Atlantic, the US National Weather Service's Ocean Prediction Center reported early Saturday.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit Britain around lunchtime, mainly in the northern parts of England and southern Scotland, but all parts of the country could be affected. The fourth storm of the winter season, dubbed Dennis, is already causing widespread travel disruption.

Airlines have pre-emptively cancelled hundreds of flights out of London and other UK airports and train lines have warned about possible delays and cancellations.

Areas in northern England, which are still recovering from last week's storm, face up to 120 centimetres of rain. The country's Environment Agency said flooding is likely to be worse than during last weekend's Storm Ciara since the rain will be falling on already saturated ground.

Britain's Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings covering most of the country.

Easyjet has already cancelled around 230 flights in and out of the country as wind speeds are set to hit 113 kph. British Airways has also cancelled flights.

British army personnel are set to provide support for stretched communities in the flood-hit Calder Valley region in West Yorkshire.

Storm Ciara killed eight people across Europe, two of them in the UK.