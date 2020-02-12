Pope avoids question of married priests in Amazon document

Pope Francis declined Wednesday to approve the ordination of married men to address the priest shortage in the Amazon, sidestepping a fraught issue that has dominated debate in the Catholic Church and even involved retired Pope Benedict XVI.

In an eagerly-awaited document, Francis didn't even refer to recommendations by Amazonian bishops to consider the ordination of married men and women deacons. Rather, he urged bishops to pray for more priestly vocations and send missionaries to the region, where the faithful living in remote communities can go months or even years without Mass.

Francis' dodging of the issue disappointed progressives, who had hoped he would at the very least put it to further study. And it relieved conservatives who have used the debate over priestly celibacy to heighten opposition to the pope, whom some have accused of heresy.

The bulk of the document, ``Beloved Amazon,'' is instead a love letter to the Amazonian rain forest and its indigenous peoples, penned by history's first Latin American pope who has long been concerned about the violent exploitation of the land, the Amazon's crucial importance to the global ecosystem and the injustices committed against its peoples.

He addressed the document to all peoples of the world ``to help awaken their affection and concern for that land which is also ours and to invite them to value it and acknowledge it as a sacred mystery.''

It is in many ways a synthesised and focused version of Francis' 2015 landmark environmental encyclical, ``Praised Be,'' in which he blasted wealthy countries and multinational corporations for destroying the world's natural resources and impoverishing the poor for their own profit.

Francis said he has four dreams for the Amazon: that the rights of the poor are respected, that their cultural riches are celebrated, that the Amazon's natural beauty and life are preserved, and that its Christian communities show Amazonian features.

Francis had convened bishops from the Amazon's nine countries for a three-week meeting in October to debate the ways the church can help preserve the delicate ecosystem from global warming and better minister to the region's people, many of whom live in isolated communities or in poverty in cities.

The Argentine Jesuit has long been sensitive to the plight of the Amazon, where Protestant and Pentecostal churches are wooing away Catholic souls in the absence of vibrant Catholic communities where the Eucharist can be regularly celebrated.