Hungary's foreign minister has accused the United Nations of "wasting money on helping and promoting migration".

Péter Szijjártó told a counter-terrorism conference in Vienna that the money would be better spent on fighting terrorism.

The UN global migration compact encourages people to leave their homelands, he said, which endangers regions and countries of migration passage.

In a Facebook post, Szijjártó added that promoting worldwide migration posed a "huge risk" to countries most affected by UN policy.

"We must end the untenable state that the fight against terrorism is not part of the UN budget".

Szijjártó has previously voiced his opposition to multiculturalism and mass migration.

Approximately 200 migrants, including children, gathered at the Hungarian border in Serbia on Thursday, demanding entry in the EU country.

The European Court of Human Rights has repeated its call for Hungary to stop depriving asylum seekers of food at the border's transit zone.

An Afghan man was the 28th person to have been "starved by Hungarian authorities since August 2018", according to the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, an NGO which provides free legal assistance to asylum seekers.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban consistently campaigned against immigration during the 2018 election, which saw him re-elected for a third consecutive term.