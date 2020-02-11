Police arrested four men on Tuesday in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee who was shot during rioting in Northern Ireland last year.

"The arrests have been made under the Terrorism Act after the New IRA claimed responsibility for murdering Lyra," police said in a statement.

The four suspects were arrested in Londonderry also known as Derry and are aged 20, 27, 29 and 52.

The murder of McKee in April last year sparked outrage in Northern Ireland where a 1998 peace agreement ended three decades of sectarian conflict.

The 29-year-old was shot as she observed the rioting on an estate in Londonderry/Derry. A masked gunman opened fire on police and onlookers standing close by.

The rioting happened after police entered the estate to look for weapons ahead of Easter weekend, which traditionally sees commemorations from republicans of the 1916 “Easter Rising” rebellion against British rule.

Several republican groups - including the New IRA - have opposed Northern Ireland’s peace process.

Call for witnesses

Police renewed its call for witnesses following the arrests.

"I have always believed that some people within the community know what happened and who was involved," said Senior Investigative Officer Jason Murphy.

"I understand that people may be frightened to talk to us. I have previously given my personal assurance relating to anonymity for the purpose of this investigation and I renew this assurance today, as we approach the anniversary of Lyra's murder."