Florida man arrested after driving van through GOP voter registration tent

By Tim Stelloh with NBC News Politics
Image: Gregory William Loel Timm faces multiple charges after reportedly dr
Gregory William Loel Timm faces multiple charges after reportedly driving a van into a Republican Party tent in a Walmart parking lot in Jacksonville, Fla.   -  
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
A Florida man was arrested Saturday after allegedly driving his van through a tent where a local Republican group was registering voters, authorities and officials said.

The driver, Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, faces two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving on a suspended license, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Republican Party of Duval County said it had set up the voter drive on Saturday at a shopping center in Sandalwood, a neighborhood in the city of Jacksonville.

At 2:45 p.m.,the group tweeted, a van accelerated into a crowd of volunteers, "intentionally" targeting them. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The driver sped away after making obscene gestures, the group said.

Photos posted by the group showed the tent on its side and signs for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence scattered across a parking lot.

Republican officials called the incident a "politically motivated" attack, while Trump tweeted about it Saturday, saying that "law enforcement has been notified."

"Be careful tough guys who you play with," he tweeted.

It wasn't immediately clear if Timm has a lawyer. Jail records didn't list one.

In a court appearance Sunday, a judge set his bond at $500,000, NBC affiliate WTLV reported.

According to the station, Timm has lived in Jacksonville for two years and was recently hired by an international venue management company as a sound engineer.

