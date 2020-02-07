BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

USA

Federal appeals court dismisses Trump emoluments case

Comments
NBC News Logo
By Dareh Gregorian with NBC News Politics
Image:
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the Capitol on Feb. 4, 2020.   -  
Copyright
Olivier Douliery AFP - Getty Images
Text size Aa Aa

A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed lawmakers' lawsuit against President Donald Trump for violating the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution on technical grounds.

In the ruling, the three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia found the 215 members of Congress did not have legal standing to bring suit against the president for violating the clause, which bars federal officials from collecting payments from foreign governments without approval of Congress.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.